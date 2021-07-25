Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $588,000 Investment in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,099 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,693,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 268,342 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 258,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,110 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

