Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $624,000 in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHPAU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

OHPAU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.