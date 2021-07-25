Verition Fund Management LLC Has $710,000 Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,818 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $48,056,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 60.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,816,000 after purchasing an additional 636,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

