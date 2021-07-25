Verition Fund Management LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $1,479,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Hasbro by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 36,597 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $92.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.