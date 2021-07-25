Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 36.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Gentex stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

