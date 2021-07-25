Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 11,336 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 353,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 238,966 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,010,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC lifted its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 310,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTH stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

