Veritaseum One Day Volume Reaches $507.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for about $14.59 or 0.00042460 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $31.35 million and approximately $507.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.70 or 0.00825867 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

