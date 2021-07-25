Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VCYT. Truist dropped their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.90.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $83,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.