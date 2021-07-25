Vectors Research Management LLC Trims Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $73.41. 726,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.83. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.39 and a beta of 1.99.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.