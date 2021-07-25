Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 1.4% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.96. 5,427,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,123,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.85. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

