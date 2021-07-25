Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $283,389,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,360,000 after buying an additional 1,769,108 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after buying an additional 1,331,609 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,021,000 after buying an additional 1,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after buying an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.41. 1,694,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,328. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $147.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

