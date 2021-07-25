Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 15,122 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 90,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587,699 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,920,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after buying an additional 371,902 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 242,997 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 209.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 173,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 789,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after buying an additional 155,244 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.92. 1,037,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,477. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85.

