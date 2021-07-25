Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,564,000 after purchasing an additional 613,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $104.47. 1,896,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,760. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.33. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.