Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 925 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in FMC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.35. The stock had a trading volume of 511,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,473. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.16 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.