Vanilla Network Market Capitalization Reaches $7.39 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $11.24 or 0.00032591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $28,845.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00119774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00138370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,565.81 or 1.00254289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.17 or 0.00870622 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 822,452 coins and its circulating supply is 657,293 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

