Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $89,381,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,547 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $47,619,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $36,057,000.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. 2,587,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,912. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

