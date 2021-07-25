VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Trimmed by Deer Park Road Corp

Deer Park Road Corp trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600,000 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.1% of Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $31,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 37,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,412 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,608,000 after acquiring an additional 123,172 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,587,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,838,053. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

