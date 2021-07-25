Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259,988 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.98% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 937,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,062.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 176,334 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

In related news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $19.64 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

