Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,837 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Valero Energy worth $47,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1,575.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 205,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 193,098 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

VLO opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.67. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.69, a P/E/G ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

