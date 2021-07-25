Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,000 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR opened at $100.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.99. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

