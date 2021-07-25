Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.83. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $48.36 and a one year high of $127.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

