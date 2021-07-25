Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $4,388,052.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,085,375 shares of company stock worth $76,005,123. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,281.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

