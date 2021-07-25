Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $299.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $299.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.61.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.31.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

