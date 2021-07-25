USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018374 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002637 BTC.

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

