Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Uranium Energy worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 605,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 28,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Uranium Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,446.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,893.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,646 shares of company stock worth $529,118. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.43. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

