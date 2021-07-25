Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) versus Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Financial Contrast

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Upstart alerts:

This table compares Upstart and Yiren Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 38.40 $5.98 million N/A N/A Yiren Digital $607.20 million 0.60 -$106.17 million N/A N/A

Upstart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yiren Digital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Upstart and Yiren Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 0 2 5 0 2.71 Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart presently has a consensus target price of $122.86, suggesting a potential upside of 5.39%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart N/A N/A N/A Yiren Digital -13.13% 3.51% 1.88%

Summary

Upstart beats Yiren Digital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans. It also distributes short-term cash management, mutual fund investment, insurance, and securities and stock products. In addition, the company provides online investor education services, which include a range of investment and trading topics, and various types of training programs on wealth planning, market insights, and investment strategies; consultancy information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. Further, it is involved in the provision of services for financing lease and insurance brokerage businesses. The company offers its products through www.yxpuhui.com, and a wealth management website and mobile application. As of December 31, 2020, it had 60 fixed income products, 810 mutual fund products, and 296 insurance products. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.