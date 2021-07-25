Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.57.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ UPLD remained flat at $$38.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94.
In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $116,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
