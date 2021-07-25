Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ UPLD remained flat at $$38.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $116,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.