United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on X. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,275,000 after buying an additional 39,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 27.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after acquiring an additional 915,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United States Steel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after acquiring an additional 379,072 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 37.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after acquiring an additional 737,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

