United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.96. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 1,242,657 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 2,484.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,712 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 158,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67,022 shares in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.