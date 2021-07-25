United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $297.58.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $4.09 on Tuesday, reaching $324.06. The stock had a trading volume of 543,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $151.41 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05.
In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
Recommended Story: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.