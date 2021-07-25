United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $297.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $4.09 on Tuesday, reaching $324.06. The stock had a trading volume of 543,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $151.41 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

