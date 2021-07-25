Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Under Armour worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UA opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.