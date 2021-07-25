UBS Group Raises Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $51.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.73.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.