UBS Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €363.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

Shares of ADS opened at €317.80 ($373.88) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €302.97. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

