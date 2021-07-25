UBS Group AG Sells 130,228 Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 130,228 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.20. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $16.10.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.94%.

TGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

