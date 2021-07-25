UBS Group AG Makes New $134,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $641,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000.

NYSEARCA:JDST opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.42. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

