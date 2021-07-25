UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $817.55 million, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $180,835.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,411 shares of company stock worth $1,071,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

