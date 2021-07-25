UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Chase were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chase by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Chase news, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,720.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $35,766.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,884.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,682. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

CCF opened at $111.48 on Friday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $93.84 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.01.

Chase Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

