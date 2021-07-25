UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $184,000.

Get Cosan alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cosan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

CSAN stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Cosan S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.