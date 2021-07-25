UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,675 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1st Source stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $51.01.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

