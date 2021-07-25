UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $219,000 Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $938,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $979,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 370,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,397 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

