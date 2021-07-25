UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Athenex were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 3,942.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 717,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 663,814 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 1,895.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 570,042 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,783,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Athenex by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 406,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

ATNX stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.63. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

