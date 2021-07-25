Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.54% from the stock’s previous close.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $71.69 on Friday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Twitter by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.