TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TUIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TUI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of TUI stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

