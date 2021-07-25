Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of Barnes Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of B. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after buying an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,463,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,277,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after buying an additional 140,782 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of B opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.81. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

