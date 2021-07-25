Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 19,056 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 136.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Black Hills by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BKH opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.14.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

Several analysts have commented on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

