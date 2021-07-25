Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of South Jersey Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after buying an additional 604,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 66.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 930,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after buying an additional 372,194 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,153,000 after buying an additional 356,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.43. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

