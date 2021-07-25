Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,036 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $4,913,000. Port Capital LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 461,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in AMETEK by 2.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 499,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 105.3% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $5,952,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AME shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

AME stock opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.48 and a 52 week high of $139.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

