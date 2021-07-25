Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.41 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 82.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 557,208 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after buying an additional 1,144,970 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 306,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,373,000 after purchasing an additional 152,602 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 350,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.66. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

