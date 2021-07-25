Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 34,596 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of REGI stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.85.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.