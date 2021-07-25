Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,623,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

